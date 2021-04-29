हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snapchat

Snapchat rolls the dice, now you can play Ludo on the social app

Snapchat has developed the game in partnership with Bengaluru-based gaming startup Moonfrog Labs.

Snapchat rolls the dice, now you can play Ludo on the social app

On Thursday, Snapchat launched Ludo Club, the first Indian Snap Game, which is actually a tailored version of the popular strategy board game, Ludo. Snap has been investing heavily in the Indian markets, especially after the Indian government banned TikTok, the popular short video sharing platform. 

You can play Ludu Club with your friends on Snapchat. The American company has developed the game in partnership with Bengaluru-based gaming startup Moonfrog Labs. 

In a press statement, Tanay Tayal, co-founder and Director at Moonfrog Labs, said, “We’re delighted to bring one of our most popular and loved games, Ludo Club, to the Snap Games platform. Our shared motto of making gaming more inclusive makes this a perfect partnership for re-imagining how people engage and connect with each other.” 

Snapchat introduced Snap Games for its global users in April 2019 with six games including Bitmoji Party, Alphabear Hustle, C.A.T.S. (Crash Arena Turbo Stars) Drift Race and Snake Squad. Since then over 100 million Snapchat users are said to be enjoying games with their friends on the social media platform. In 2020, the company added a slew of new games on the social media platform. 

Snapchat had integrated Snap Games into its flagship app so let friends chat and play games together in real-time, thereby making the platform more engaging. Users can play Snap Games within the app itself for free. The company said that it launched Ludo in India because it was one of the most popular games in India in 2020. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SnapchatsnapludoMoonfrog
Next
Story

Driverless taxi is here! Baidu to launch robotaxi in Beijing

Must Watch

PT6M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Irrfan Khan became the Chanakya of TV!