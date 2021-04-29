Snapchat rolls the dice, now you can play Ludo on the social app

On Thursday, Snapchat launched Ludo Club, the first Indian Snap Game, which is actually a tailored version of the popular strategy board game, Ludo. Snap has been investing heavily in the Indian markets, especially after the Indian government banned TikTok, the popular short video sharing platform.

You can play Ludu Club with your friends on Snapchat. The American company has developed the game in partnership with Bengaluru-based gaming startup Moonfrog Labs.

In a press statement, Tanay Tayal, co-founder and Director at Moonfrog Labs, said, “We’re delighted to bring one of our most popular and loved games, Ludo Club, to the Snap Games platform. Our shared motto of making gaming more inclusive makes this a perfect partnership for re-imagining how people engage and connect with each other.”

Snapchat introduced Snap Games for its global users in April 2019 with six games including Bitmoji Party, Alphabear Hustle, C.A.T.S. (Crash Arena Turbo Stars) Drift Race and Snake Squad. Since then over 100 million Snapchat users are said to be enjoying games with their friends on the social media platform. In 2020, the company added a slew of new games on the social media platform.

Snapchat had integrated Snap Games into its flagship app so let friends chat and play games together in real-time, thereby making the platform more engaging. Users can play Snap Games within the app itself for free. The company said that it launched Ludo in India because it was one of the most popular games in India in 2020.