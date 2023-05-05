Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook Wanted To Hire 2 India-Based Engineers - Know All About Them

New Delhi: Among the major tech businesses, AI has recently become a hot topic as the field of artificial intelligence grows more and more. As a result, attractive and talented AI specialists are in great demand. The recent incident is big enough to showcase the demands. What happened is three engineers, two of whom are from the IIT, are in high demand among IT giants in the United States.

What Is The Matter?

The Information reported that Google and Apple were at odds over these two IIT engineers who would help them expand their AI offerings. According to the report, Google and Apple were engaged in a battle to hire three crucial engineers, Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla. (Also Read: Apple Store India Employee Salaries, Educational Qualifications, And Other Details)

These three developers were crucial in modernising Apple's search technology and had previously worked for Apple. They joined Google last year to work on large-language models (LLMs), the core technology behind chatbots like the Microsoft-funded ChatGPT.

According to the story, which quotes two persons who spoke with Venkatachary, Google CEO Sundar Pichai "personally wooed" the trio to work for his business, while Apple CEO Tim Cook "tried to persuade them to stay."

Know All About 2 IIT Engineers Google And Apple CEOs Competed To Hire

Shukla graduated with a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Kanpur in 2001 and then attended the University of Illinois for his master's programme. He co-founded Laserlike Inc. with Venkatachary and Baker after spending more than 12 years working there.

Laserlike Inc. was later purchased by Apple. He joined Apple in 2018 and stayed there for a little over four years before switching back to Google in November of the previous year.

Venkatachary graduated from IIT-Madras in 1996 with a degree in computer science. He attended Washington University in St. Louis to obtain his master's in computer science. Similar to Shukla, Venkatachary spent six years at Google before moving on to Apple for four years. He then returned to Google as vice president of engineering in October.

Along with Venkatachary and Shukla, Baker had also quit Apple and joined Google. Their decision to return to Google dealt a severe blow to Apple, which was developing its search features to rival Google, according to The Information.