New Delhi: Kalash Gupta, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has won the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CodeVita Season 10, the IT giant’s flagship global coding contest. He won the contest after beating more than 1 lakh participants from 87 nations. The IIT student has won a cash prize of Rs 7,76,145 ($10,000) as part of bagging the first rank in the contest. IIT Delhi director, Rangan Banerjee, felicitated Gupta for his win.

For the unversed, CodeVita is a computer programming competition which is held on such a large scale. The event also holds a Guinness World Record for organising a competition this big.

After winning the competition, Gupta reportedly said that he never thought of winning such a tough competition, adding that he feels very excited after the victory, and, of course, about the handsome cash prize.

He was also quoted in a media report saying that he thought he will win the third prize in the competition. The 2nd runner up and the 3rd comer have won a cash prize of $7,000 and $3,000. Also, the fourth-ranked from Czech Republic received a cash prize of $1000 from the homegrown IT major.

In the 10th edition of the TCS CodeVita contest, India won the first prize, followed by Chile and Taiwan which secured the second and third prizes, respectively.

According to the official website, TCS CodeVita is the largest global computer programming competition. It is a 24-hour online programming contest where a participant can log in from anywhere, any time, the website read.

"Coding enthusiasts can sharpen their programming skills through a series of intriguing real-life challenges across a stretch of 3 Rounds and an opportunity to win the coveted "World's Best Coder" title along with prize money of $10,000," according to the official website.