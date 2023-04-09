These iPhone Users Might Not Be Able To Access App Store - Check Reason Here

New Delhi: According to a recent statement from Apple, users of the iPhone and MacBook must immediately update their devices to the most recent version of iOS or macOS. If you don't, you risk losing access to important online services and programmes like the App Store.

Apple reportedly intends to stop offering online services for outdated software versions as of next month. All versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be impacted by this change, with the exception of iCloud, which won't be changed. (Also Read: FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens 2023: These Banks Offer Rates Over 9%)

According to a recent tweet from Stella Fudge, a dependable industry source renowned for sharing accurate leaks, the impending process is not anticipated to have a significant influence on a huge number of consumers. (Also Read: Don't Have ATM Card & Want To Activate PhonePe UPI? Here's The Step-By-Step Guide To Do Via Aadhar Card)

It is nonetheless crucial to be aware that, aside from iCloud, some devices running outdated software will no longer be able to access Apple services beginning in early May. tvOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4.4.2.3, and iOS 11-11.2.6 will all be impacted by this update. Customers can anticipate getting a notification asking them to update the software on their devices.

An internal Apple document, according to a MacRumors story, reveals that consumers who may be impacted by the planned change may get a push message asking them to update the software on their device to a newer version.

Apple has confirmed that some outdated software versions won't support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps in the support document, which MacRumors was able to secure last month. To assure continuing access to these services, the company has recommended users update their software to the most recent version.

The majority of Apple's services won't be supported on software versions that were launched between late 2017 and early 2018 for an unspecified reason, according to the company. Despite this, Apple has promised its consumers that the planned change will only have a minor impact on most of them.

As a leader in technology, Apple is committed to giving its customers access to cutting-edge innovations, and this choice is consistent with that commitment. Requests for comment about this issue from Apple have gone unanswered.

For compatible iPhones and iPads, the Cupertino-based corporation has also launched iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1. The upgrades also address issues affecting Siri and others, as well as a few actively exploited vulnerabilities.