THIS WhatsApp version has a new feature; check details here

New Delhi: WhatsApp users will gain a terrific feature in the form of multi-device support later this year, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reports have outlined the progress that this company has made in developing this feature during the last few months. According to a new report, WhatsApp has begun pushing out multi-device capability to a restricted group of users.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service has begun pushing out multi-device support to WhatsApp users. The hitch is that this is only for WhatsApp beta users running Android versions 2.21.23.10 and 2.21.23.

WhatsApp began rolling out a new feature that allows you to use WhatsApp on linked devices without an active Internet connection on your main phone roughly three months ago, according to the blog site. During the first month, beta testers could join the Multi-device beta, which let them to use WhatsApp simultaneously on up to four linked devices and one smartphone. Beta testers who were using stable versions of WhatsApp could try multi-device after some time. At the time, however, not all beta testers were able to use the feature. WhatsApp's multi-device functionality is now available to all Android beta users running version 2.21.23.10 of the app.

Notably, some beta testers who were using version 2.21.19.9 of the software had access to the feature. The option to opt out of the multi-device beta programme has now been withdrawn by WhatsApp. The row "Multi-device beta" has vanished, indicating that customers who have opted in for this feature are no longer able to exit the multi-device beta programme.

"If you didn't join the multi-device beta, and the changes are applied to your WhatsApp account as well, this update logged out all your linked devices, so you can relink them again using multi-device, which has been automatically enabled for your WhatsApp account," WhatsApp explained to those who weren't on the beta. This was announced in a WhatsApp blog, which also stated that the feature was being rolled out to some WhatsApp beta users on Apple iOS. However, this feature is currently only available to a small number of iOS beta testers. A bigger rollout is envisaged in the near future.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has begun to roll out a new contact info UI to a restricted group of users of its Desktop beta version. Currently, WhatsApp Web's contact information user interface includes a search bar and a menu that allows users to do things like mute notifications, exit groups, and choose messages, among other things. WhatsApp is now updating its user interface by including call options for video and audio calls. The messaging software has now introduced tools for users to change the "Incoming Call Ringtone" and "Turn off all desktop incoming calls." allowing you to have more control over your call notifications

This user interface is identical to that of WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS. According to the blog, the new notification choices and layout are rolling out to WhatsApp Desktop beta users who have updated to the newest version.

