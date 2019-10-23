close

TikTok surpasses Facebook, Instagram in app downloads

A report said that TikTok is the most downloaded social media app worldwide for September 2019 with close to 60 million installs, with downloads from India constituting 44 per cent of its total downloads, the official blog notes. 

New Delhi: Video creating and sharing app, TikTok, has surpassed top social networking apps including Instagram, Snapchat, Helo, and Twitter, in terms of downloads on the Google Play Store.

The Sensor Tower Report 2019 ranked TikTok as the most downloaded social media app worldwide for September 2019 with close to 60 million installs, with downloads from India constituting 44 per cent of its total downloads, the official blog notes. 

Facebook was the second most installed app, with the highest installs from India at 23 per cent. Instagram, Likee, Snapchat were among the top five apps in terms of overall downloads. 

