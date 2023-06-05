topStoriesenglish2617808
Tim Cook Met With Students Ahead Of Apple WWDC 2023, Tweeted "Excited For What's To Come"

New Delhi: Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, posted on Twitter on Monday in advance of the WWDC, the company's annual developer conference. The head of the iPhone manufacturer posted images of himself conversing with students who develop the iPhone music app.

On Twitter, Apple's chief executive officer tweeted, “As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come!”

Tonight marks the beginning of Apple's WWDC 2023 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote speech, which will be given by Tim Cook, is anticipated to be packed with significant updates and product announcements.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that he anticipates the keynote talk to be more than two and a half hours. 

The tech giant's 'Reality Pro' mixed reality headgear is one of the most anticipated revelations at the Apple WWDC. The business has spent a considerable amount of time developing its product.

The AR/VR headset will face off against Meta's recently launched Quest 3 headgear. The Apple headset will be comprised of glass, carbon fibre, and aluminum, according to a Bloomberg story.

It includes a magnetic charger for electricity, a curved front with an external screen to show the user's facial expression and eyes, and it looks like ski goggles.

