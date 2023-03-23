Tinder's New Feature Allows Daters To Specify Their Relationship Types

New Delhi: Tinder, the dating app, has announced to roll out a new feature, Relationship Types, in addition to the recently-introduced Relationship Goals, to support authentic and honest connections. This new update follows the launch of Relationship Goals, a badge for members’ profiles explicitly sharing what they’re on Tinder for: long-term relationship, long-term open to short, short-term open to long, short term, new friends, or still figuring it out.

With Tinder's new Relationship-types feature, no more guessing games or awkward conversations about what you're looking for - now you can let your potential matches know precisely where you stand. Whether you're all about monogamy, prefer ethical multiple consensual non-monogamous romantic connections , or are down for a polyamorous relationship, Tinder has got you covered. And if you're not quite sure which option to choose, the "Open to Exploring" feature allows you to keep your options open and explore different relationship styles depending on the partner.

“The term ‘commitment’ is not one-size-fits-all for this new generation. They’re exploring a range of possibilities — from monogamy to situationships to friendship - and it’s really important for them to be open and transparent about what they’re looking for. We’re making it easy for them to do this with features like Relationship Types and Relationship Goals,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product at Tinder. “In the past three months, the majority of Tinder members have added Relationship Goals to their profile2, becoming the most popular type of profile info based on adoption.”

How to add a Relationship Type to your profile?

Open the Tinder app or Tinder.com.

Tap the profile icon and then tap the pencil icon or Edit Profile.

Scroll down to the Relationship Type Descriptor and select from five options available

Members can select from the following: monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, open relationship, polyamory, and open to exploring.

Once members select a Relationship Type, they can click ‘done’ and the Relationship Type will be added and displayed on their profile.

Members have the option to change their preference of Relationship Type at any stage of their dating journey with Tinder.