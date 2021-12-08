Twitter acquires Quill; Twitter DMs could get major overhaul

New Delhi: Twitter has acquired Quill, a productivity platform that lets users message with a team or group. The acquisition is possibly aimed at improving the way how Twitter Direct Messages (DMs) currently work, suggest media reports.

With Quill’s tech in its arsenal, Twitter could be looking at a major overhaul of its messaging service to better compete with the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other popular messaging platforms.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the new acquisition could mean Twitter offering more robust messaging features. The acquisition is also possibly the first takeover by Twitter after the company’s new CEO Parag Agrawal took charge following the stepping down of founder Jack Dorsey.

For those uninitiated, Quill is a messaging app aimed at improving collaboration and communication with teams. The platform competes with productivity messaging platforms such as Slack.

Quill is focused on keeping messages organised. The platform’s specially created notification system is designed to keep notifications to a minimum to better the productivity of teams.

Currently, the Twitter DM feature is quite simple and barebones in comparison to other messaging platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram, where users spend hours chit-chatting. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Govt employees could get DA, HRA hike soon, check by how much salary will increase

“As per GSM Arena, Twitter could implement some sort of messaging channels for keeping in touch with large communities of users. With Twitter Blue (Twitter`s premium paid-subscription tier), the platform could offer Blue-only messaging features for users with high follower counts,” ANI reported. Also Read: Own more than 9 SIM cards? Here’s what will happen to your extra connections

