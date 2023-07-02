Twitter Floods With Hilarious Memes As Platform Fixes Maximum Number Of Posts A User Can Read Daily

New Delhi: Twitter has been flooded with hilarious memes and #RipTwitter hashtag after Elon Musk announced that Twitter is going to limit daily reading of posts for all users. Enraged by the recent move to limit the maximum number of posts a user can read per day, Netizens blame the tech billionaire for playing with the platform by bringing or changing the rules and regulations frequently.

Musk announced the temporary implementation of the new set of limits on daily reading of posts, meaning users can read a fixed of numbers of posts every day. Put simply, these limits will impose a ceiling on the number of posts users can read on the platform.

Maximum Daily Reading Limit Of Posts For Twitter Users

Verified accounts will now have a maximum daily reading limit of 6000 posts. This move aims to strike a balance between granting access to information and protecting against potential abuse.

Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will face a reduced limit, allowing them to read up to 600 posts per day. This measure seeks to curtail excessive activity from unverified users and maintain the integrity of the platform.

In addition, new unverified accounts will face stricter restrictions, with a maximum limit of 300 posts per day.

Netizens React With Memes

