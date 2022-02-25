हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter 'mistakenly' blocked accounts sharing info on Russian-Ukraine war

Several researchers sharing Russia-Ukraine information found their Twitter accounts "unexpectedly" suspended since late Wednesday.

Twitter &#039;mistakenly&#039; blocked accounts sharing info on Russian-Ukraine war

New Delhi/Kiev: After blocking several researchers' accounts as Russia began a military strike against Ukraine on Thursday, Twitter has admitted it "mistakenly" removed a number of accounts sharing details about Russian military activity.

Several researchers sharing Russia-Ukraine information found their Twitter accounts "unexpectedly" suspended since late Wednesday.

Twitter's Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, said in a tweet that the company's human moderation team made the mistake.

"A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements. We're fixing the issue and reaching out directly to the affected folks," he posted.

"We do not trigger automated enforcements based on report volume, ever, exactly because of how easily gamed that would be," Roth added.

Earlier, Oliver Alexander, analysts with open-source intelligence (OSINT), said: "I am back again after having been locked out twice in 24 hours. First time for a post debunking the "foiled sabotage / gas attack" and second time for a post debunking the "Ukrainian attack into Russia".

OSINT researcher Kyle Glen was also locked out of his account for 12 hours, according to tweets from Glen and a post shared by another OSINT organisation.

Security analyst Oliver Alexander also claimed to have been locked out of his account twice in 24 hours, reports The Verge.

A Twitter thread compiled by Nick Waters, an analyst at the pioneering OSINT organisation Bellingcat, listed more account suspensions.

In an earlier statement, a Twitter spokesperson said that action had been taken against these accounts in error and was not part of a coordinated campaign.

"We're closely investigating -- but mass reporting is not a factor here," said Roth.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterRussia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinWorld war 3
Next
Story

Google ditching Chrome's data saver mode on Android

Must Watch

PT2M54S

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a big allegation