Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy F13 gets MASSIVE PRICE CUT from Rs 11,999 to Rs 740 on Amazon and Flipkart; Deets inside

New Delhi: Flipkart is offering unbelievable savings on some of the most popular smartphones on the market, Samsung Galaxy F13 is one of them. With some of the finest discounts, the price of the much-touted smartphone manufacturer Samsung's Galaxy F13 has dropped. So, now no need to pay more money when you have the chance to get it at a whopping discount.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on to get your hands on Samsung Galaxy F13 for cheap rates!

The original price tag of the Samsung Galaxy F13 is Rs 14,999. The enormous discount clubbed an exchange offer and a bank offer. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and an Exonys 850 processor. This smartphone has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, and it is currently advertised on Flipkart for Rs 11,999.

Additionally, users can exchange their previous phones and save an additional Rs 11,050, bringing the price down to Rs 949. Amazon is also offering a significant discount on the Galaxy F13, making the price down from Rs11,240 to Rs 740.

SBI is offering an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the purchase of Rs 5,000 or above using SBI cards. However, if you make a payment with a Federal Bank credit card, you will immediately receive a discount of Rs 1,500.