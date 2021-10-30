हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Squid Games

Unbelievable! 'Squid Game' crypto rises to more than 1,00,000% in days

Squid preorders began on October 20 and "sold out in 1 second," according to the company's white paper.

Unbelievable! &#039;Squid Game&#039; crypto rises to more than 1,00,000% in days

New Delhi: With the squid token, the Netflix smash "Squid Game" has expanded its reach into the cryptocurrency world, and it's already up more than 75,000 percent this week, according to CoinMarketCap.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean dystopian television series about people fighting in cruel survival contests for prize money. The hit show is a runaway success that has turned into a global cultural phenomenon.

Squid was trading at $0.012 on Tuesday, but it was trading at $9.19 on Friday, a 75,000 percent increase. The company's fully diluted market capitalization is presently around $722 million.

Squid preorders began on October 20 and "sold out in 1 second," according to the company's white paper.

It's a cryptocurrency that allows you to "play to earn." Squid owners can play online games based on the show's games. The entry cost is paid in squid, with 10% going to the developers and the rest going back into the prize pool.

"The more people join, the larger reward pool will be," the white paper said. "More importantly, we do not provide deadly consequences apparently! Your experience will only reflect on the joy of winning rewards and sorrow of losing money when the game failed."

Squid has joined meme coins like shiba inu in generating big price increases for no apparent cause.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Squid GamesSquid Games cryptocurrencyCryptocurrencyBitcoin
Next
Story

Airtel KYC fraud case: Airtel CEO warns customers against online scams; here's how to save yourself

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Aryan Khan Breaking: Aryan Khan's release: Shahrukh Khan's convoy leaves for jail