Vivo Y18 4G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC And 5,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the Vivo Y18 in the Indian market. The smartphone is the company's new 4G offering in the country. The Vivo Y18 4G smartphone comes with two colour options: Gem Green and Space Black. It comes in storage variants: 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB.

Vivo Y18 4G Price And Availability:

For the base 4GB+64GB storage model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB+128GB carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Consumers can buy the smartphone through Vivo e-Store and can be purchased through offline stores as well.

Vivo Y18 4G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 269 PPI pixel density, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 840nits HBM brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU and sports a TUV Rheinland certification and a water-drop notch. (Also Read: ChatGPT Integration, New Camera Features Land On Nothing Phone (2a) With New Update; Check Specs, Price)

The Vivo Y18 4G smartphone runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 custom skin out of the box. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For photography enthusiasts, there is a 50MP primary camera and a VGA (0.8MP) sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter at the front.

It is equipped with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 150 per cent volume boost. For connectivity, it supports Dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and USB Type-C 2.0. (Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: From iPhone 13 To Apple AirPods Pro; Check Limited Time Offer!)