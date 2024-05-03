Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: From iPhone 13 To Apple AirPods Pro; Check Discounted Rates

New Delhi: As summer is getting hotter, so is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. During the sale, there are lucrative deals and limited-time offers on various smartphones and all your favourite electronics. From smartwatches and earbuds to the iPhone 13 and laptops, you will find top deals on everything you need.

During the sale, the e-commerce platform Amazon also offers cashback, no-cost EMI, discounts on exchanges, and more. So, it's the perfect time to start shopping now and bring home every little item you've added to your wishlists.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Smartphones

iPhone 13 (128GB):

Apple's iPhone 13 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 48,499, down from the original price of Rs. 59,900. Consumers can also enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 using bank offers. The platform is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer of up to Rs. 44,250.

Redmi 13C 5G:

During the sale, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499. To get the smartphone at a lower price, users have to claim the on-page coupon to receive a discount worth Rs. 1,000 during payment. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 15 To Receive Massive Price Cut; Check New Price, Specs)

OnePlus Nord CE4:

The price of the smartphone is Rs. 24,998. During the sale, it includes a bank offer worth up to Rs. 1,000, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 23,998. Consumers can also swap an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 22,400.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Laptops

The HP Victus gaming laptop is currently selling at Rs. 81,990, originally priced at Rs. 99,527. Meanwhile, the Acer Aspire Lite Intel i5 12th Gen Laptop is currently priced at Rs. 41,990, a whopping discount of 35 percent. The product is originally priced at Rs. 64,990. The HP 15s Intel Core i5 12th Gen Laptop is available at Rs. 52,990 after a discount of 22 percent.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Silver) smartwatch is currently available at Rs. 9,999 after a whopping 77 per cent discount. The wearable is originally priced at Rs. 42,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE (4.0cm, Black) smartwatch is priced at Rs. 12,999 after a terrific 59 per cent discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 31,999. Notably, both smartwatches are compatible with Android only. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Gets New Colour Variant Exclusively In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Earbuds

During the sale, customers can buy the Apple AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Case at Rs. 18,999, a discount of 24 per cent. The product is originally priced at Rs. 24,900. Meanwhile, the Samsung Buds2 Pro is priced at Rs. 9,990 after a 50 per cent discount. The original price of the Samsung Buds2 Pro earbuds is Rs. 19,999.