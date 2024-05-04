ChatGPT Integration, New Camera Features Land On Nothing Phone (2a) With New Update; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone in the Indian market on March 5th. Recently, the smartphone has received the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update with new camera features, general improvements, bug fixes, Google's April security patch, battery enhancements, and many other changes.

Following the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1, the Nothing Phone (2a) now includes AI chatbot integration through the latest update, making it easier to access the AI assistant.

After installing the latest update, Nothing (2a) users will be able to access ChatGPT via their Nothing Ear or Nothing Ear A true wireless earbuds. Additionally, the Nothing X application has an option to customize a gesture to initiate a direct voice conversation with ChatGPT.

Furthermore, users also receive new ChatGPT widgets on the home screen. The update brings better colour consistency in the primary wide-angle camera and resolves call stability and clarity-related issues. There is also an improvement in the display of battery levels in the Battery widget and optimized power-saving mode. (Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: From iPhone 13 To Apple AirPods Pro; Check Limited Time Offer!)

However, the company claims that this feature will soon be available for other Nothing audio products as well.

Nothing Phone (2a) Price and Storage Variants:

The Nothing Phone (2a) comes in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB RAM, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM. For the base model with 8GB + 128GB RAM, the smartphone's price stands at Rs 23,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 25,999, while the 12GB + 256GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 27,999. Notably, the Carl Pei-led consumer tech startup launches a new blue color variant exclusively available in India.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specs:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS + EIS for stabilized shots. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter at the front. On the software front, it runs Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to endure various environmental conditions.