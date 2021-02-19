Vodafone Idea launches ‘binge all-night offer’, to offer free unlimited data, money at night

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, has come up with an offer that provides unlimited high-speed night time data at no extra cost. Called a “binge all-night offer,” it is giving free unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM and this offer is only valid for those users who buy Rs 249 and above prepaid plans. The night-data offer is already live on the official site.

The Vi customers will be to download and browse a lot of content from various OTT platforms as there will be no data restriction. The Rs 249 and above prepaid plans already gives weekend data rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be carry forwarded to the weekend. In addition to this, some of the prepaid recharge plans also offer double data.

“Night binging on the Internet and OTT is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working and spend more time-consuming content. To cater to this demand, Vi has announced Unlimited high-speed Night-time Data – without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers,” the company said.

The 249 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calls, and 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days, and the company provides an extra 5GB of data if you recharge using the company’s MyVi app. Meanwhile, other plans like Rs 299 recharge plan include unlimited talktime, and 4GB of data per day and it has a validity period of 28 days. Vi also has a Rs 449 prepaid pack offering unlimited call benefits and 4GB daily data for 56 days.

“Consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the youth, indicate higher data consumption during the night. With this industry-first proposition, offering the dual benefits of Unlimited high-speed Night-time Data and Weekend Data Rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its Unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” Vi said.

Also, the Rs 599 recharge plan comes with unlimited talk time, 1.5GB of data per day, and 5GB extra data and the validity of this plan is 84 days. Users will have to buy this plan via the MyVi app to receive 5GB of additional data.

There is a Rs 699 prepaid Vodafone plan, which packs 4GB daily data, and unlimited calls for 84 days.