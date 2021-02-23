Vodafone Idea rolls out Vo-WiFi calling feature: Check out list of compatible devices

Vodafone Idea has finally brought in WiFi calling or Vo WiFi services in Delhi. These services were already launched in Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat.

The re-farming process was started by Vi last year to make 4G available throughout India. "VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows users to make calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network," the telco had earlier said.

The company is expected to extend the WiFi service in more circles across India but there has been no official communication from the telecom company.

To avail of the WiFi calling service, the customers will be asked to have a 4G SIM and a compatible handset that supports VoWiFi calling, and also a WiFi connection to connect to calls.

Vi’s customer care page in a tweet had earlier shared that the compatible devices or smartphones for WiFi calling, are -- RedmiNote 7 Pro, Redmi8A Dual, Oneplus Nord, Oneplus 8T, Oneplus 8, Oneplus 8Pro, Redmi9, Redmi9 Power, Redmi9A, Redmi9i, RedmiK20 Pro, RedmiNote 7, RedmiNote 8 Pro, RedmiY3, Redmi7A, Redmi9 Prime. Poco M2, Poco m2 Pro, Poco X3, Poco C3 also support Vi’s WiFi calling.

Users may be required to enable VoLTE on their SIM profiles to enable VoWiFi. Once the VoLTE is enabled, users need to go to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and then head over to Make Calls using WiFi and turn it on.

Besides Vi, other telcos like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL also give the feature of internet calling.

Vi has also launched Popular Video on Demand or PVOD pay-per-view services in collaboration with Hungama digital platform which lets users rent new movies starting from Rs 60.