Watch Netflix for free in India, check these exciting offers to enjoy your favourite shows

Netflix is probably one of the most popular videos streaming platform. Netflix offered its services free for a month to attract new customers in India. That complimentary offered ended with Netflix SreamFest 2020. The users need to get a subscription in order to enjoy the content on Netflix.

Netflix is offering Rs. 199 monthly plan as a starting pack. However, if you want to enjoy Netflix without paying for a subscription, there is a way.

Many telecom operator and ISPs are offering a free subscription to the streaming platform with certain recharge packs. Customers will not only enjoy their favourite content on the streaming platform but they will be able to enjoy calls and data services with these recharge packs. Let's take a look at how you can enjoy Netflix for free with these recharge packs:

Jio Postpaid Plus

Jio is offering a free Netflix subscription with its postpaid plans. The postpaid plan starts at Rs. 399 and goes till Rs 1,499.

The starting level Rs. 399 plan offers unlimited voice calls and SMSs and gets 75GB of data. The plan also gets a 200GB data rollover benefit.

Rs. 599 Plan gets you 100GB of data and also provides you with an additional SIM card as a part of the family plan.

Rs. 799 Plan offers 150GB of data and two additional SIM cards as part of the family plan.

Rs. 899 Plan offers 200GB of data and gets three additional SIM cards as part of the family plan. The plan also gets a 500GB data rollover benefit.

Rs. 1,499 Plan offers 300GB of data and a rollover benefit of 500GB. The plan offers unlimited calls, SMSs and data benefits in UAE and the USA. Jio Postpaid Plus in addition to Netflix offers a subscription to other leading platforms such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Fibre

Jio Fibre offers a subscription to a number of online streaming platforms. The entry-level Rs. 1,499 Plan offers a basic subscription to Netflix which costs Rs. 499.

Rs. 2,499 Plan gets Netflix Standard subscription which otherwise costs Rs. 649 for a month.

Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 plan offers Netflix Standard and Netflix Premium subscription respectively.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi)

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has a plan which offers a free subscription to Netflix. The VIP Postpaid Plan offers unlimited data, 100 SMS/ Month. The plan offers ISD calls to the USA and Canada at 50p/min, the UK at Rs. 3/min. Users get unlimited calling service across India. The unique thing about this plan is that the customers get access to international and domestic airport lounges for free. The Postpaid Plus is available at Rs. 1,099 and offers a free one-year subscription to Zee5 premium, Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix offers its services in four plans which include Mobile, Basic, Standard, Premium.

Netflix Mobile offers a subscription to only one screen in SD Resolution. The plan is offered at Rs. 199/month and Rs. 2,388/year

Netflix Basic offers a subscription to one screen in SD Resolution. The plan is offered at Rs. 499/month and Rs. 5,988/year

Netflix Standard offers a subscription to two screens in FHD Resolution. The plan is offered at Rs. 649/month and Rs. 7,788/year

Netflix Premium offers a subscription to four screens in UHD Resolution. The plan is offered at Rs. 799/month and Rs. 9,588/year

Customers can take a look at these plans and decide on which one they are comfortable with.