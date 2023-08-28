trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654774
What Is Jio AirFiber To Be Launched On Sep 19? How Will It Different From Jio Fiber?

Jio Fiber is a high speed, broadband connection which uses optical-fibers to provide the access of the internet. However, Jio AirFiber doesn’t need physical wiring to provide internet access.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced today to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19, 2023 on Ganesh Chaturthi. Jio AirFiber aims to provide last-mile internet connectivity to the remotest parts of the country.

Reliance Industries held its Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2023. Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani stepped down from the non-executive director post from the immediate effect, clearing the way for the younger generation to wield the helm. Their children Isha, Anant, and Akash have been appointed as the new non-executive directors in the board.

How Jio AirFiber Is Different From Jio Fiber?


Jio Fiber is a high speed, broadband connection which uses optical-fibers to provide the access of the internet. However, Jio AirFiber doesn’t need physical wiring to provide internet access.

How to Use Jio AirFiber?

The user needs a router and antenna to access the service. You just have to plug it in, and that’s it. The service provides a very easy way to quickly connect your home or office to gigabit-speed internet.

What Price AirFiber Will Be Available? 

The company hasn’t revealed any further information such as pricing or availability apart from the launch date. It also offers a range of other services, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. It can be accessed using the JioFiber Set-up box.

