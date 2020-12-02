What? PBUG India launch could be pushed to January? Details here

New Delhi: The nail-biting wait for PUBG India re-entry does not seem to end anytime soon, with newer reports suggesting that the game's launch could be further delayed.

Though PUBG has yet not it clarified any official launch date, several media reports have come up with various dates on the launch. The latest date was said to be somewhere in the first week of December.

However, An Inside Sport report said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

Previously, Inside Sport, quoting an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY had said, that Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has claimed that the game is yet to receive permission from the Centre to operate in India again.

“Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, Inside Sport.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

Interestingly, the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released in the last week of November on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released.