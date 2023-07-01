WhatsApp 'Edit' Feature Is Here; Check How To Correct Sent Messages With This Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: The edit feature for WhatsApp messages has finally rolled out to users globally. The option is now available, allowing you to use the much-awaited tool to correct typos or errors in your messages. If you send a message in a rush and later realize the need for corrections before the recipient sees it, this feature allows you to make edits within fifteen minutes.

Please note that an "edited" mark will appear beside the edited message, which is a small trade-off for the convenience and power it provides.

How To Edit WhatsApp Message?

To edit a sent message on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Locate the message you want to edit: Scroll through your conversation until you find the specific message you wish to modify. Long-press on the message: On touch devices, press and hold your finger on the message you want to edit. On a computer, right-click on the message. Select the "Edit" option: After long-pressing or right-clicking, a menu will appear with various options. Choose the "Edit" option from the menu. Make the necessary changes: Once you've selected the "Edit" option, the message text will become editable. Modify the text to correct any errors or enhance the content as desired. Save the changes: After making the desired changes, save them by tapping the checkmark or save button on your device's screen. Indication of editing: After editing a message,it will display the word "edited" next to the modified message. This notifies the recipients that the message has been edited.

As with all personal messages, media, and calls on our platform, rest assured that your messages and edits are safeguarded by our end-to-end encryption. Your privacy and security are of utmost importance to us, and we take every measure to protect your communication.