WhatsApp Helps in Delivery of Baby: Here's How Messaging App Assist in Having Baby Safely

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that WhatsApp can help in the delivery of a baby. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point. People primarily use the well-known software WhatsApp to send messages, images, and videos.

But a doctor in Jammu and Kashmir did something amazing with it—he used the app to assist in the delivery of a baby! This instance exemplifies the fact that the messaging app may be used for a variety of purposes, including medical crises.

According to a PTI report, a pregnant woman with a history of childbirth problems required immediate medical care. She was stranded in the Jammu and Kashmir state's isolated Keran region. Snowfall was so intense that it was impossible to fly her to a hospital with maternity services. In order to assist her in having her baby safely, doctors would have to find an alternative solution.

As fate would have it, the woman was able to contact medics over WhatsApp and receive help. The woman was seen on Friday night at the Keran PHC, according to Dr. Mir Mohammad Shafi, the Block Medical Officer of Kralpora. It was even more critical because she had a history of difficult deliveries with eclampsia, protracted labour, and episiotomy.

Block Medical Officer of Kralpora Dr. Mir Mohammad Shafi stated, "On Friday night, we received a patient in labour at the Keran PHC (primary health centre) with a history of complex deliveries with eclampsia, extended labour, and episiotomy.

Although Keran was isolated from the rest of the Kupwara area throughout the winter due of the snow, the physicians understood they needed to send the woman to a hospital with greater resources. The medical staff had no choice but to rely on technology to deliver emergency care. They helped the woman deliver the baby through WhatsApp, and she did it successfully and with a healthy baby.

"A healthy baby girl was delivered after six hours of labour being induced on the patient. Currently, the mother and child are both being watched and are both doing well "said Dr. Shafi.