WhatsApp may launch an iPad version soon: Details here

New Delhi: iPad users have been clamouring for a standalone WhatsApp app for a long time, but the company is still yet to offer one. WhatsApp was caught testing an iPad app multiple times, but it never made it to the final release. WhatsApp, on the other hand, may eventually release an iPad version after being seen working on Multi Device 2.0. Users can log in to a single account from four separate devices with multi-device support, however WhatsApp still does not allow users to log in to a single account from two different phones.

"Multi-device 2.0 will let consumers link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future," Wabetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features, wrote alongside a screenshot of the iPad version of the software. It's unclear whether WhatsApp for iPad will offer the same features as the desktop and mobile versions of the programme. Apart from the iPad, WhatsApp is also developing a MacOS version.

For the time being, WhatsApp is not optimised for tablets. This does not rule out the possibility of using WhatsApp on a tablet; depending on your tablet's operating system, you can download the mobile version from the App Store or Play Store.

WhatsApp made the multi-device feature available to everyone after nearly three years of development. Users can currently use WhatsApp from four distinct accounts for a single account with this capability. However, only one primary phone can be used, with the rest of the devices being your laptop or laptop.

"Multi-device implies that users will have the same functionality that is accessible on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal, simply without the requirement to have your phone attached," a WhatsApp representative said. People who utilise Desktop/Web and Portal will see an immediate improvement in their experience thanks to our multi-device functionality. It will also allow for the addition of compatibility for new types of devices in the future," the representative added.