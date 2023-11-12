trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687236
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Formatting Tool For Desktop Users To Customize Messages While Sending

The new formatting tools: code blocking, quoting specific text and creating lists are available only to beta testers as of now. The company plans to expand to all users globally soon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Formatting Tool For Desktop Users To Customize Messages While Sending WhatsApp's new formatting tools is initially rolled out for beta testers. File Photo

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the instant communication app, is reportedly rolling out new text formatting tools to enable users to customize the appearance of their messages. These tools, which include code blocking, quoting specific text, and creating lists, are aimed at enhancing the user experience while sending messages.

According to Wabetainfo, the feature is now available to some beta testers who previously joined the official beta program of WhatsApp Web.

Code Blocks: Simplifying Text Sharing

Primarily aimed at software engineers and programmers, Code Blocks have found utility beyond technical domains. By encapsulating text within backticks (`), users can highlight code snippets or simply format their messages for better clarity. This feature not only serves professionals in sharing code efficiently but also benefits everyday conversations by providing a structured way to present information.

Quote Blocks: Responding with Precision

The Quote Block feature allows users to respond to specific segments of previous messages. By adding the “>” character before the text, individuals can reference a particular part of a conversation, fostering clearer and more targeted communication. This feature greatly aids in maintaining context and directing responses in a more organized manner.

Lists: Structuring Information

Organizing information becomes more systematic with Lists. Users can create ordered lists by prefacing their text with “*”, “-”, or numbers, enabling a clearer representation of ideas and data. Whether for creating to-do lists or outlining points in a discussion, Lists contribute to a more organized exchange of information.

As we mentioned earlier, the company has rolled out initially for beta users. It is expected to roll out widely soon to all users globally.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution