WhatsApp to stop working on THESE smartphones from today; check if your phone is on list

New Delhi: WhatsApp will stop working on select smartphones starting April 1, 2022, the messaging platform had said previously. The Meta-owned popular messaging will reportedly stop functioning on these smartphones as the software will stop supporting earlier versions of Android and iOS.

According to the official website, WhatsApp is expected to stop working on smartphones and other devices running Android 4.1 or early versions, iOS 9 or prior versions, or older versions of KaiOS 2.4.

From time and again, WhatsApp stops offering support to older versions of operating systems to ensure its users’ privacy and security. In the past, the messaging platform has announced the termination of its services for handsets with older versions of operating systems. The Meta-owned platform is likely to make such changes in the coming future as well.

According to WhatsApp, the app could continue to function on the devices, but they will face issues as there will be no updates from the instant messaging platform. The older the smartphone, the more issues it will face while running WhatsApp. Also Read: Nykaa, founded by self-made billionaire Falguni Nayar, enters TIME100 most influential companies list

So, it’ll be better to change your smartphone to a later version of Android to continue using WhatsApp messaging platform without many hiccups. Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly expected to bring upgrades to the messaging platform in the month of April to make the platform more secure. Also Read: Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore from market during April-September period

Here’s the complete list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working from April 1:

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6, LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Motorola Droid Razr

Xiaomi Mi 2a

Xiaomi Mi 2s

Redmi Note 4G

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Quad XL

Huawei Ascend P1 S

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

