WhatsApp to stop working on THESE smartphones from today; check if your phone is on list

New Delhi: WhatsApp will stop working on select smartphones starting April 1, 2022, the messaging platform had said previously. The Meta-owned popular messaging will reportedly stop functioning on these smartphones as the software will stop supporting earlier versions of Android and iOS.
According to the official website, WhatsApp is expected to stop working on smartphones and other devices running Android 4.1 or early versions, iOS 9 or prior versions, or older versions of KaiOS 2.4.
From time and again, WhatsApp stops offering support to older versions of operating systems to ensure its users’ privacy and security. In the past, the messaging platform has announced the termination of its services for handsets with older versions of operating systems. The Meta-owned platform is likely to make such changes in the coming future as well.
According to WhatsApp, the app could continue to function on the devices, but they will face issues as there will be no updates from the instant messaging platform. The older the smartphone, the more issues it will face while running WhatsApp. Also Read: Nykaa, founded by self-made billionaire Falguni Nayar, enters TIME100 most influential companies list
So, it’ll be better to change your smartphone to a later version of Android to continue using WhatsApp messaging platform without many hiccups. Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly expected to bring upgrades to the messaging platform in the month of April to make the platform more secure. Also Read: Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore from market during April-September period
Here’s the complete list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working from April 1:
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus F6, LG Enact
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus F3Q
Motorola Droid Razr
Xiaomi Mi 2a
Xiaomi Mi 2s
Redmi Note 4G
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Quad XL
Huawei Ascend P1 S
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
