WhatsApp to unveil group icon editor feature to set ‘Emoji and Stickers’ as group images

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most widely used feature with more than 2 billion active users. Sometimes, users face issues when it comes to picking the right group image for the WhatsApp group.

Now the messaging app has started testing a feature which is called the group icon editor feature that allows users to set emoji and stickers as their group images. This will happen on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS now comes with a group icon editor that lets users instantly set a new image for a group. Users can choose two options – using a background color with either an emoji or a sticker for the group image. Users can choose any one of these and it should automatically set the group image.

WhatsApp further comes with a new option that allows users to select an image for the group or click a new one along with an “Emoji and Sticker” option that will eventually show them a new page that comes with two tabs called Emoji and Sticker, the report added.

Users can then choose the right emoji which is supported on their phone on the first tab, and sticker packs installed on their phone on the second tab. After selecting a background, they will get a circular preview of the new group image. Users can click on the Done button to set it as the group image.

