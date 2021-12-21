WhatsApp two step verification: Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: Your WhatsApp account contains a lot of chats and other information that you don't want to get into the wrong hands. The obvious choice is to keep everything safe, but adding a fingerprint or facial verification to an app isn't always enough. Hackers may obtain your phone number and use it to create your WhatsApp account on their device.

If you're concerned about your privacy, here's what you should do. WhatsApp has a built-in two-step authentication system that gives your account an extra layer of protection. WhatsApp, unlike other 2FA solutions, does not send the code via phone numbers. Instead, it requires you to establish a unique code that you must enter in order to log in.

Here, you will get to know how to set up a two step verification system on your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp two-step verification process

This two-step verification system is compatible with both Android and iPhone smartphones.

On Android, open WhatsApp and select Settings from the three-dot menu. On an iPhone, go to the Settings tab and tap on it.

Account should be selected.

Two-step verification is provided as one of the possibilities under this section. It should be tapped.

WhatsApp will explain how the system works before giving you the choice to "Enable" it. Enable should be selected.

A six-digit code will be required of you. Keep in mind that you must remember your six-digit code.

After that, you'll be given the chance to input your email address. If you forget your six-digit code, this is only for account recovery.

You're done once you've entered it.

If you're signing into your WhatsApp account on a new Android or iPhone, you'll need to input this six-digit number to proceed with the setup process.

This six-digit code should not be shared with anyone over the phone, in a message, or over WhatsApp text, according to WhatsApp.

Live TV

#mute