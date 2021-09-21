हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WhatsApp Messenger Rooms

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Messenger Rooms feature has been removed

WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut has been removed from the chat share sheet for WhatsApp iOS and Android versions.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Messenger Rooms feature has been removed

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been working on several features lately, which range from group icon editor to transferring chats from Android devices to iPhone. Now the company has decided to remove the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms feature which it included last year.  

A WABetaInfo report showed that the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut has been removed from the chat share sheet for WhatsApp iOS and Android versions. It was introduced in May 2020 and its primary purpose is to allow users to quickly create a group of 50 participants on Facebook Messenger.

It can be expected that the WhatsApp shortcut has been removed for another shortcut and WABetaInfo stated it is possible that the company was monitoring the usage of this WhatsApp feature and it saw that the feature was not used by many users. 

The report further revealed that WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.15 are the two beta versions on which WhatsApp has disabled the sharing functionality for iOS and Android respectively.

With the removal of the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut on the in-chat menu, users can see the Document, Camera, Gallery, Audio, Location and Contact shortcuts that can help users to tap in order to share information and data with their contacts on the app.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsApp Messenger RoomsWhatsApp featureWhatsapp
Next
Story

Apple to unveil foldable iPhone in 2024

Must Watch

PT37M46S

Badi Bahas: Could Mahant Narendra Giri really commit suicide?