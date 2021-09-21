WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Messenger Rooms feature has been removed

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been working on several features lately, which range from group icon editor to transferring chats from Android devices to iPhone. Now the company has decided to remove the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms feature which it included last year.

A WABetaInfo report showed that the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut has been removed from the chat share sheet for WhatsApp iOS and Android versions. It was introduced in May 2020 and its primary purpose is to allow users to quickly create a group of 50 participants on Facebook Messenger.

It can be expected that the WhatsApp shortcut has been removed for another shortcut and WABetaInfo stated it is possible that the company was monitoring the usage of this WhatsApp feature and it saw that the feature was not used by many users.

The report further revealed that WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.15 are the two beta versions on which WhatsApp has disabled the sharing functionality for iOS and Android respectively.

With the removal of the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut on the in-chat menu, users can see the Document, Camera, Gallery, Audio, Location and Contact shortcuts that can help users to tap in order to share information and data with their contacts on the app.

