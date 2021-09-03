हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp accounts

WhatsApp Users Alert! THESE smartphones will not support WhatsApp, here’s why

As per the report, the smartphones running Android 4.0.4 and older variants will stop getting WhatsApp support. When it comes to Apple, iOS 9-running iPhones will be booted out. 

WhatsApp Users Alert! THESE smartphones will not support WhatsApp, here’s why

In a shocking incident, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp will not work on certain smartphones from now onwards. It is therefore important to check whether WhatsApp is working on your smartphone or not. 

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world and that makes it quite an important thing for people to communicate. It has come in handy in several important events which can range from personal, national, even global emergencies.

Most of the users are going to lose their access to WhatsApp accounts very soon and that too within two months. It also means that these users have to find an alternative so that they don’t lose accounts. 

WhatsApp will not work on almost 40 smartphones in both iOS and Android. As per the report, the smartphones running Android 4.0.4 and older variants will stop getting WhatsApp support. When it comes to Apple, iOS 9-running iPhones will be booted out. Check out the list of smartphones: 

* Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

* LG Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

* Sony Xperia

* Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

* Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

WhatsApp accountsWhatsappWhatsapp usersSmartphones
