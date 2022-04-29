New Delhi: WhatsApp is now working on more major changes after delivering a new multi-device update for Android and iOS that delivers bug fixes and other improvements for your experience when using WhatsApp Web/Desktop. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on multi-device functionality for phones, allowing you to utilize the same account on many devices.

The update will include a new WhatsApp section called "Register Device as Companion," which will allow you to use WhatsApp on another device, according to the description. You may also need to use your primary WhatsApp smartphone to scan a QR code. According to WABetaInfo, the app will eventually allow you to add an Android tablet as a secondary device.

"Through the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp is releasing a new upgrade, increasing the version to 2.22.10.13.

What's new in this version of the game? For a future upgrade, WhatsApp is working on the ability to attach new mobile devices to your WhatsApp account," according to the report.

The next version will also sync recent messages on the companion device automatically and will be encrypted end-to-end. The multi-device link functionality also means you won't need a SIM card to access your WhatsApp account on another phone or tablet.

The 'Linked Devices Feature,' which was rolled out in November 2021, already allows users to log in on numerous devices on Meta's messaging platform.

WhatsApp has released plenty of new features. The expansion of the voice calling feature was one of the primary features on that list. In a voice call, WhatsApp can now handle up to 32 people. This is a significant increase from the previous 8 participants. During the height of the pandemic, WhatsApp increased the group voice and video calling limit to eight. Only phone calls will provide support for 32 people.

In addition, WhatsApp is working on a subscription model for WhatsApp business accounts in order to provide companies with additional benefits. "For example, you may be aware that you can ordinarily link up to four devices while utilising multi-device," according to a recent article. "However, if you subscribe to their new plan, you will be able to link up to ten devices."

