Whatsapp users in India and around the world report issues with online status, privacy settings

According to an outage monitor portal, there was a 66 per cent spike in reports of WhatsApp being down, while atleast 28 per cent reported connection issues.

New Delhi: Millions of users in India and round the world on Friday evening reported glitches with WhatsApp, some features like the privacy settings as well as the 'last seen online' status was not working. 

According to Down Detector, an outage monitor portal, there was a 66 per cent spike in reports of WhatsApp being down, while atleast 28 per cent reported connection issues.

Most of the users who reported problems in WhatsApp were from Europe, while those in South Asia and South America also faced issues. Both Android and iOS WhatsApp users reported the issue on Twitter.

Though, neither Facebook nor WhatsApp has commented on the outage yet.

Similarly on June 16, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram had reportedly suffered outages in various parts of the world, while Instagram users could not post direct messages.

On April 2, users in North and South America and Europe were unable to acces Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

