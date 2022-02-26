WhatsApp working on a new search option for Android users: Check details here

New Delhi: WhatsApp is introducing a new search option to the Android app. WhatsApp's search feature is frequently used to find specific messages in a chat, and it has been available for quite some time. However, the instant messaging software is receiving a new search option in a different location to make searching easier. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo discovered the new search message shortcut in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.6.3. According to the article, Android users will now have an additional search option to look for messages on WhatsApp.

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Android users will soon be able to search their personal contacts and group chats from the info page. The feature is currently being rolled out to a small group of testers. The article, however, mentions that the search option frequently fails to display, even for beta testers. It is unknown when the new function will be made available to a larger group of users, but according to the WABetaInfo report, it will be included in a future build.

WhatsApp users who use Android smartphones may currently only search for messages from the app's home page or by going into individual chats and clicking the three-dot menu to find "Search."

WhatsApp is apparently working on a slew of new features that will be released later this year. The company recently introduced a new voice call interface, and the ability to pause and resume recording voice messages was also introduced earlier this year. Aside from that, WhatsApp is working on message reactions, which are similar to those found on Meta-owned Instagram and Twitter.

Live TV

#mute