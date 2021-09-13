Will Apple launch M1X MacBook Pro along with iPhone 13 at California Streaming?

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 on September 14. The event will also see the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 as well.

If rumours are to be believed, then Apple is supposed to launch the new MacBook Pro with an M1X chip at its event in September. The new M1X MacBook Pro will be launched at the California Streaming Apple event.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, in his Power On newsletter hinted that the M1X MacBook Pro is “several weeks” away from getting launched.

The “14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, mini LED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks,” Gurman said.

Meanwhile, other media reports suggested that there will be one more Apple event in the month of October which will see the launch of new MacBook Pro models.

It was also reported that the M1X MacBook Pro will also launch in the month of September. But the company will also start shipping the Pro laptop in October.

The rumoured Apple laptops will both be 14-inch and 16-inch models and they will feature a mini-LED display. Both the variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X. The two chips will have eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores.

The primary difference is in the GPU as both models will come up with 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as against 16GB on the current M1 chip.

The new MacBook Pro model will come with more ports. The right side of the MacBook Pro is expected to have HDMI port and an SD card reader slot.

