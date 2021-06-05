Windows 11 to be launched this month? Microsoft drops several hints!

New Delhi: Microsoft appears to be all set to launch Windows 11 in June 2021 in an already announced launch event for “the next generation of Windows”. While the tech giant hasn’t officially revealed the launch of Windows 11, many are expecting that we’ll be finally able to witness the new generation of the operating system.

Microsoft is unlikely to utter a word prior to the launch event. But the company’s chief Satya Nadella as well as Windows and devices chief Panos Panay have already started calling the yet-to-be-launched product the next generation of Windows.

If Microsoft was going to release a new update of Windows 10, then the company’s officials would have said that it is the next generation of Windows 10. This clearly indicates that Microsoft is up to something else.

Since Microsoft hasn’t revealed the official name for the upcoming Windows, there’s a possibility that it might name it something else than Windows 11. Remember how Microsoft jumped directly from Windows 8 to Windows 10. But other hints suggest otherwise.

Even the tweet announcing the official June 24 event has a few signals pointing that Microsoft may launch Windows 11. In the six-second video, you can see that the Windows logo is moving, which is on purpose to indicate the Sun Valley codename.

Moreover, the horizontal crossbar in the Windows logo is absent from the dim light passing through the icon. The intentional change makes the logo look more like an 11.

If that wasn’t enough then let us tell you that Microsoft is organising the event at 11 am Eastern Time, adding one more 11 to the 11 theme. Besides all the hints Microsoft has been dropping, leakster Evan Blass has confirmed that the new OS is going to be Windows 11.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft is expected to launch more hints directing toward Windows 11 launch till June 24. In any which ways, we’ll finally get to see what Microsoft is up to on the launch event day.