X Subscription Plan: Check Monthly And Yearly India Pricing On iOS, Android, Web For Twitter Service

X has also launched a new service --Verified Organizations --for businesses, governments and nonprofits on X.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) has launched two new subscription plans on iOS, Web and Android for its users on annual and monthly basis. The Elon Musk-run microblogging site has Basic and Premium Plus plan for users that are available globally.

X Premium is an opt-in, paid subscription that offers additional features to improve your experience on X. X Premium has three tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium+, with more features available in each tier.

Here is the complete pricing list of X Subscription on iOS, Web and Android

Country iOS Pricing (Monthly) Web Pricing (Monthly) Android Pricing (Monthly) iOS Pricing (Yearly) Web Pricing (Yearly) Android Pricing (Yearly)
United States $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
UK £11.00 £9.60 £11.00 £114.99 £100.80 £114.99
Canada $15.00 $10.00 $15.00 $154.99 $105.00 $154.99
Australia $19.00 $13.00 $19.00 $194.99 $135.00 $194.99
New Zealand $19.00 $13.00 $19.00 $194.99 $135.00 $194.99
Japan ¥1,380 ¥980 ¥1,380 ¥14,300 ¥10,280 ¥14,300
Brazil R$60.00 R$42.00 R$60.00 R$629.00 R$440.00 R$629.00
Indonesia Rp165,000 Rp120,000 Rp165,000 Rp1,719,000 Rp1,250,000 Rp1,719,000
India ₹900.00 ₹650.00 ₹900.00 ₹9,400.00 ₹6,800.00 ₹9,400.00
Saudi Arabia SAR42.00 SAR30.00 SAR42.00 SAR434.99 SAR315.00 SAR434.99
France €11.00 €9.60 €11.00 €114.99 €100.80 €114.99
Germany €11.00 €9.52 €11.00 €114.99 €99.96 €114.99
Spain €11.00 €9.68 €11.00 €114.99 €101.64 €114.99
Italy €11.00 €9.76 €11.00 €114.99 €102.48 €114.99
Portugal €11.00 €9.84 €11.00 €114.99 €103.32 €114.99
Netherlands €11.00 €9.68 €11.00 €114.99 €101.64 €114.99
Poland 49.00 zł 44.28 zł 49.00 zł 514.99 zł 461.24 zł 514.99 zł
Ireland €11.00 €9.84 €11.00 €114.99 €103.32 €114.99
Belgium €11.00 €9.68 €11.00 €114.99 €101.64 €114.99
Sweden 115.00 kr 103.75 kr 115.00 kr 1,200.00 kr 1,087.50 kr 1,200.00 kr
Romania RON51.00 RON44.03 RON51.00 RON529.99 RON464.10 RON529.99
Czech Republic 249.00 Kč 216.59 Kč 249.00 Kč 2,550.00 Kč 2,262.70 Kč 2,550.00 Kč
Finland €11.00 €9.92 €11.00 €114.99 €104.16 €114.99
Denmark 77.00 kr. 70.00 kr. 77.00 kr. 800.00 kr. 737.50 kr. 800.00 kr.
Greece €11.00 €9.92 €11.00 €114.99 €104.16 €114.99
Austria €11.00 €9.60 €11.00 €114.99 €100.80 €114.99
Hungary 4,000.00 Ft 3,619.50 Ft 4,000.00 Ft 41,490.00 Ft 38,100.00 Ft 41,490.00 Ft
Bulgaria lev20.00 lev18.00 lev20.00 lev209.99 lev185.99 lev209.99
Lithuania €11.00 €9.68 €11.00 €114.99 €101.64 €114.99
Slovakia €11.00 €9.60 €11.00 €114.99 €100.80 €114.99
Latvia €11.00 €9.68 €11.00 €114.99 €101.64 €114.99
Slovenia €11.00 €9.76 €11.00 €114.99 €102.48 €114.99
Estonia €11.00 €9.60 €11.00 €114.99 €100.80 €114.99
Croatia €11.00 €10.00 €11.00 €114.99 €105.00 €114.99
Luxembourg €11.00 €9.28 €11.00 €114.99 €97.44 €114.99
Malta €11.00 €9.44 €11.00 €114.99 €99.12 €114.99
Cyprus €11.00 €9.52 €11.00 €114.99 €99.96 €114.99
Turkey ₺209.00 ₺177.00 ₺209.00 ₺2,199.00 ₺1,852.59 ₺2,199.00
Mexico $200.00 $145.00 $200.00 $2,100.00 $1,520.00 $2,100.00
Thailand ฿380.00 ฿275.00 ฿380.00 ฿4,000.00 ฿2,900.00 ฿4,000.00
Philippines ₱600.00 ₱440.00 ₱600.00 ₱6,300.00 ₱4,600.00 ₱6,300.00
South Africa R200.00 R144.99 R200.00 R2,099.00 R1,519.00 R2,099.00
Argentina $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
South Korea ₩14,300 ₩10,400 ₩14,300 ₩150,000 ₩109,000 ₩150,000
Egypt £339.00 £244.99 £339.00 £3,500.00 £2,549.00 £3,500.00
Nigeria ₦5,000.00 ₦3,650.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦52,900.00 ₦38,500.00 ₦52,900.00
Malaysia RM50.00 RM35.00 RM50.00 RM519.90 RM369.00 RM519.90
Colombia $52,900.00 $38,500.00 $52,900.00 $554,900.00 $404,900.00 $554,900.00
Chile $8,900 $6,500 $8,900 $92,990 $67,990 $92,990
Singapore $15.00 $11.00 $15.00 $154.98 $112.98 $154.98
United Arab Emirates (UAE) dh40.00 dh29.00 dh40.00 dh419.99 dh309.00 dh419.99
Ukraine $11.00 $8.00 грн.406.00 $114.99 $84.00 грн.4,245.00
Kenya $11.00 $8.00 Ksh1,419.00 $114.99 $84.00 Ksh14,830.00
Israel ₪40.00 ₪29.00 ₪40.00 ₪419.00 ₪300.00 ₪419.00
Dominican Republic $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Switzerland CHF10.00 CHF7.00 CHF10.00 CHF105.00 CHF73.00 CHF105.00
Iceland $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Norway 115.00 kr 83.00 kr 115.00 kr 1,200.00 kr 870.00 kr 1,200.00 kr
Afghanistan $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Albania $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Algeria $11.00 $8.00 din1,495.00 $114.99 $84.00 din15,628.00
Angola $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Anguilla $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Antigua and Barbuda $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Armenia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Aruba $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Azerbaijan $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Bahamas $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Bahrain $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Bangladesh N/A ৳850.00 ৳1,150.00 N/A ৳8,900.00 ৳12,100.00
Barbados $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Belarus $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Belize $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Benin $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Bermuda $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Bhutan $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Bolivia $11.00 $8.00 Bs76.00 $114.99 $84.00 Bs792.00
Bosnia and Herzegovina €11.00 €8.00 $11.00 €114.99 €84.00 $114.99
Botswana $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
British Virgin Islands $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Brunei $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Burkina Faso $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Cambodia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Cameroon $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Cape Verde $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Cayman Islands $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Central African Republic N/A €8.00 €11.00 N/A €84.00 €114.99
Chad $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Comoros N/A $8.00 $11.00 N/A $84.00 $114.99
Congo, Democratic Republic of the (Kinshasa) $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Congo, Republic of the (Brazzaville) $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Costa Rica $11.00 $8.00 ₡6,000 $114.99 $84.00 ₡62,750
Cote D'Ivoire $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Djibouti N/A $8.00 $11.00 N/A $84.00 $114.99
Dominica $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Ecuador $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
El Salvador $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Equatorial Guinea $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Eritrea N/A $8.00 $11.00 N/A $84.00 $114.99
Fiji $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Gabon $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Gambia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Georgia $11.00 $8.00 GEL29.00 $114.99 $84.00 GEL297.00
Ghana $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Grenada $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Guatemala $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Guinea-Bissau $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Guyana $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Haiti N/A $8.00 $11.00 N/A $84.00 $114.99
Honduras $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Hong Kong $86.00 $63.00 $86.00 $900.00 $660.00 $900.00
Iraq $11.00 $8.00 din16,000 $114.99 $84.00 din167,100
Jamaica $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Jordan $11.00 $8.00 din8.000 $114.99 $84.00 din82.000
Kazakhstan ₸5,000.00 ₸3,650.00 ₸5,000.00 ₸52,490.00 ₸38,490.00 ₸52,490.00
Kosovo €11.00 €8.00 N/A €114.99 €84.00 N/A
Kuwait $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Kyrgyzstan $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Laos $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Lebanon $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Liberia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Libya $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Liechtenstein N/A CHF7.00 CHF10.00 N/A CHF73.00 CHF105.00
Macau $11.00 $8.00 MOP89.00 $114.99 $84.00 MOP929.00
Madagascar $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Malawi $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Maldives $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Mali $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
Mauritania $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Mauritius $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Micronesia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Moldova $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Mongolia $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Montenegro €11.00 €8.00 N/A €114.99 €84.00 N/A
Montserrat $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Morocco $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Mozambique $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Myanmar $11.00 $8.00 K23,090 $114.99 $84.00 K240,500
Namibia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Nauru $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Nepal $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Nicaragua $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Niger $11.00 $8.00 €11.00 $114.99 $84.00 €114.99
North Macedonia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Oman $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Pakistan Rs3,100 Rs2,250 Rs3,100 Rs32,500 Rs23,700 Rs32,500
Palau $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Panama $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Papua New Guinea $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Paraguay $11.00 $8.00 80,000Gs. $114.99 $84.00 826,000Gs.
Peru S/.42.00 S/.30.00 S/.42.00 S/.439.00 S/.319.00 S/.439.00
Qatar Rial40.00 Rial29.00 Rial40.00 Rial419.00 Rial304.99 Rial419.00
Rwanda $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Samoa N/A $8.00 $11.00 N/A $84.00 $114.99
San Marino N/A €8.00 €11.00 N/A €84.00 €114.99
São Tomé and Príncipe $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Senegal $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Serbia €11.00 €8.00 €11.00 €114.99 €84.00 €114.99
Seychelles $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Sierra Leone $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Solomon Islands $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Sri Lanka $11.00 $8.00 Rs3,740.00 $114.99 $84.00 Rs39,080.00
St. Kitts and Nevis $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
St. Lucia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
St. Vincent and the Grenadines $11.00 $8.00 N/A $114.99 $84.00 N/A
Suriname $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Taiwan $335.00 $245.00 $335.00 $3,500.00 $2,550.00 $3,500.00
Tajikistan $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Tanzania TSh25,900 TSh18,900 TSh25,900 TSh269,000 TSh196,900 TSh269,000
Togo N/A €8.00 €11.00 N/A €84.00 €114.99
Tonga $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Trinidad and Tobago $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Tunisia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Turkmenistan $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Turks and Caicos Islands $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Uganda $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Uruguay $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Uzbekistan $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Vanuatu $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Vatican City N/A €8.00 €11.00 N/A €84.00 €114.99
Venezuela $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Vietnam 259,000 ₫ 189,000 ₫ 259,000 ₫ 2,699,000 ₫ 1,990,000 ₫ 2,699,000 ₫
Yemen $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Zambia $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99
Zimbabwe $11.00 $8.00 $11.00 $114.99 $84.00 $114.99

X has also launched a new service --Verified Organizations --for businesses, governments and nonprofits on X. "...comes with a gold or grey checkmark, affiliate badges, premium support, impersonation defense and more features for organizations. Learn more about Verified Organizations here, sais X.

