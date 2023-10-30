X Subscription Plan: Check Monthly And Yearly India Pricing On iOS, Android, Web For Twitter Service
X has also launched a new service --Verified Organizations --for businesses, governments and nonprofits on X.
New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) has launched two new subscription plans on iOS, Web and Android for its users on annual and monthly basis. The Elon Musk-run microblogging site has Basic and Premium Plus plan for users that are available globally.
X Premium is an opt-in, paid subscription that offers additional features to improve your experience on X. X Premium has three tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium+, with more features available in each tier.
Here is the complete pricing list of X Subscription on iOS, Web and Android
|Country
|iOS Pricing (Monthly)
|Web Pricing (Monthly)
|Android Pricing (Monthly)
|iOS Pricing (Yearly)
|Web Pricing (Yearly)
|Android Pricing (Yearly)
|United States
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|UK
|£11.00
|£9.60
|£11.00
|£114.99
|£100.80
|£114.99
|Canada
|$15.00
|$10.00
|$15.00
|$154.99
|$105.00
|$154.99
|Australia
|$19.00
|$13.00
|$19.00
|$194.99
|$135.00
|$194.99
|New Zealand
|$19.00
|$13.00
|$19.00
|$194.99
|$135.00
|$194.99
|Japan
|¥1,380
|¥980
|¥1,380
|¥14,300
|¥10,280
|¥14,300
|Brazil
|R$60.00
|R$42.00
|R$60.00
|R$629.00
|R$440.00
|R$629.00
|Indonesia
|Rp165,000
|Rp120,000
|Rp165,000
|Rp1,719,000
|Rp1,250,000
|Rp1,719,000
|India
|₹900.00
|₹650.00
|₹900.00
|₹9,400.00
|₹6,800.00
|₹9,400.00
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR42.00
|SAR30.00
|SAR42.00
|SAR434.99
|SAR315.00
|SAR434.99
|France
|€11.00
|€9.60
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€100.80
|€114.99
|Germany
|€11.00
|€9.52
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€99.96
|€114.99
|Spain
|€11.00
|€9.68
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€101.64
|€114.99
|Italy
|€11.00
|€9.76
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€102.48
|€114.99
|Portugal
|€11.00
|€9.84
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€103.32
|€114.99
|Netherlands
|€11.00
|€9.68
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€101.64
|€114.99
|Poland
|49.00 zł
|44.28 zł
|49.00 zł
|514.99 zł
|461.24 zł
|514.99 zł
|Ireland
|€11.00
|€9.84
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€103.32
|€114.99
|Belgium
|€11.00
|€9.68
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€101.64
|€114.99
|Sweden
|115.00 kr
|103.75 kr
|115.00 kr
|1,200.00 kr
|1,087.50 kr
|1,200.00 kr
|Romania
|RON51.00
|RON44.03
|RON51.00
|RON529.99
|RON464.10
|RON529.99
|Czech Republic
|249.00 Kč
|216.59 Kč
|249.00 Kč
|2,550.00 Kč
|2,262.70 Kč
|2,550.00 Kč
|Finland
|€11.00
|€9.92
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€104.16
|€114.99
|Denmark
|77.00 kr.
|70.00 kr.
|77.00 kr.
|800.00 kr.
|737.50 kr.
|800.00 kr.
|Greece
|€11.00
|€9.92
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€104.16
|€114.99
|Austria
|€11.00
|€9.60
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€100.80
|€114.99
|Hungary
|4,000.00 Ft
|3,619.50 Ft
|4,000.00 Ft
|41,490.00 Ft
|38,100.00 Ft
|41,490.00 Ft
|Bulgaria
|lev20.00
|lev18.00
|lev20.00
|lev209.99
|lev185.99
|lev209.99
|Lithuania
|€11.00
|€9.68
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€101.64
|€114.99
|Slovakia
|€11.00
|€9.60
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€100.80
|€114.99
|Latvia
|€11.00
|€9.68
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€101.64
|€114.99
|Slovenia
|€11.00
|€9.76
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€102.48
|€114.99
|Estonia
|€11.00
|€9.60
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€100.80
|€114.99
|Croatia
|€11.00
|€10.00
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€105.00
|€114.99
|Luxembourg
|€11.00
|€9.28
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€97.44
|€114.99
|Malta
|€11.00
|€9.44
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€99.12
|€114.99
|Cyprus
|€11.00
|€9.52
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€99.96
|€114.99
|Turkey
|₺209.00
|₺177.00
|₺209.00
|₺2,199.00
|₺1,852.59
|₺2,199.00
|Mexico
|$200.00
|$145.00
|$200.00
|$2,100.00
|$1,520.00
|$2,100.00
|Thailand
|฿380.00
|฿275.00
|฿380.00
|฿4,000.00
|฿2,900.00
|฿4,000.00
|Philippines
|₱600.00
|₱440.00
|₱600.00
|₱6,300.00
|₱4,600.00
|₱6,300.00
|South Africa
|R200.00
|R144.99
|R200.00
|R2,099.00
|R1,519.00
|R2,099.00
|Argentina
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|South Korea
|₩14,300
|₩10,400
|₩14,300
|₩150,000
|₩109,000
|₩150,000
|Egypt
|£339.00
|£244.99
|£339.00
|£3,500.00
|£2,549.00
|£3,500.00
|Nigeria
|₦5,000.00
|₦3,650.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦52,900.00
|₦38,500.00
|₦52,900.00
|Malaysia
|RM50.00
|RM35.00
|RM50.00
|RM519.90
|RM369.00
|RM519.90
|Colombia
|$52,900.00
|$38,500.00
|$52,900.00
|$554,900.00
|$404,900.00
|$554,900.00
|Chile
|$8,900
|$6,500
|$8,900
|$92,990
|$67,990
|$92,990
|Singapore
|$15.00
|$11.00
|$15.00
|$154.98
|$112.98
|$154.98
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|dh40.00
|dh29.00
|dh40.00
|dh419.99
|dh309.00
|dh419.99
|Ukraine
|$11.00
|$8.00
|грн.406.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|грн.4,245.00
|Kenya
|$11.00
|$8.00
|Ksh1,419.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|Ksh14,830.00
|Israel
|₪40.00
|₪29.00
|₪40.00
|₪419.00
|₪300.00
|₪419.00
|Dominican Republic
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Switzerland
|CHF10.00
|CHF7.00
|CHF10.00
|CHF105.00
|CHF73.00
|CHF105.00
|Iceland
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Norway
|115.00 kr
|83.00 kr
|115.00 kr
|1,200.00 kr
|870.00 kr
|1,200.00 kr
|Afghanistan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Albania
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Algeria
|$11.00
|$8.00
|din1,495.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|din15,628.00
|Angola
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Anguilla
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Antigua and Barbuda
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Armenia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Aruba
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Azerbaijan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Bahamas
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Bahrain
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Bangladesh
|N/A
|৳850.00
|৳1,150.00
|N/A
|৳8,900.00
|৳12,100.00
|Barbados
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Belarus
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Belize
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Benin
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Bermuda
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Bhutan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Bolivia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|Bs76.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|Bs792.00
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|€11.00
|€8.00
|$11.00
|€114.99
|€84.00
|$114.99
|Botswana
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|British Virgin Islands
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Brunei
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Burkina Faso
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Cambodia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Cameroon
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Cape Verde
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Cayman Islands
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Central African Republic
|N/A
|€8.00
|€11.00
|N/A
|€84.00
|€114.99
|Chad
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Comoros
|N/A
|$8.00
|$11.00
|N/A
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Congo, Democratic Republic of the (Kinshasa)
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Congo, Republic of the (Brazzaville)
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Costa Rica
|$11.00
|$8.00
|₡6,000
|$114.99
|$84.00
|₡62,750
|Cote D'Ivoire
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Djibouti
|N/A
|$8.00
|$11.00
|N/A
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Dominica
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Ecuador
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|El Salvador
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Equatorial Guinea
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Eritrea
|N/A
|$8.00
|$11.00
|N/A
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Fiji
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Gabon
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Gambia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Georgia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|GEL29.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|GEL297.00
|Ghana
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Grenada
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Guatemala
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Guinea-Bissau
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Guyana
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Haiti
|N/A
|$8.00
|$11.00
|N/A
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Honduras
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Hong Kong
|$86.00
|$63.00
|$86.00
|$900.00
|$660.00
|$900.00
|Iraq
|$11.00
|$8.00
|din16,000
|$114.99
|$84.00
|din167,100
|Jamaica
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Jordan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|din8.000
|$114.99
|$84.00
|din82.000
|Kazakhstan
|₸5,000.00
|₸3,650.00
|₸5,000.00
|₸52,490.00
|₸38,490.00
|₸52,490.00
|Kosovo
|€11.00
|€8.00
|N/A
|€114.99
|€84.00
|N/A
|Kuwait
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Kyrgyzstan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Laos
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Lebanon
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Liberia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Libya
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Liechtenstein
|N/A
|CHF7.00
|CHF10.00
|N/A
|CHF73.00
|CHF105.00
|Macau
|$11.00
|$8.00
|MOP89.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|MOP929.00
|Madagascar
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Malawi
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Maldives
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Mali
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|Mauritania
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Mauritius
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Micronesia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Moldova
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Mongolia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Montenegro
|€11.00
|€8.00
|N/A
|€114.99
|€84.00
|N/A
|Montserrat
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Morocco
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Mozambique
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Myanmar
|$11.00
|$8.00
|K23,090
|$114.99
|$84.00
|K240,500
|Namibia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Nauru
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Nepal
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Nicaragua
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Niger
|$11.00
|$8.00
|€11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|€114.99
|North Macedonia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Oman
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Pakistan
|Rs3,100
|Rs2,250
|Rs3,100
|Rs32,500
|Rs23,700
|Rs32,500
|Palau
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Panama
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Papua New Guinea
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Paraguay
|$11.00
|$8.00
|80,000Gs.
|$114.99
|$84.00
|826,000Gs.
|Peru
|S/.42.00
|S/.30.00
|S/.42.00
|S/.439.00
|S/.319.00
|S/.439.00
|Qatar
|Rial40.00
|Rial29.00
|Rial40.00
|Rial419.00
|Rial304.99
|Rial419.00
|Rwanda
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Samoa
|N/A
|$8.00
|$11.00
|N/A
|$84.00
|$114.99
|San Marino
|N/A
|€8.00
|€11.00
|N/A
|€84.00
|€114.99
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Senegal
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Serbia
|€11.00
|€8.00
|€11.00
|€114.99
|€84.00
|€114.99
|Seychelles
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Sierra Leone
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Solomon Islands
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Sri Lanka
|$11.00
|$8.00
|Rs3,740.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|Rs39,080.00
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|St. Lucia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|$11.00
|$8.00
|N/A
|$114.99
|$84.00
|N/A
|Suriname
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Taiwan
|$335.00
|$245.00
|$335.00
|$3,500.00
|$2,550.00
|$3,500.00
|Tajikistan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Tanzania
|TSh25,900
|TSh18,900
|TSh25,900
|TSh269,000
|TSh196,900
|TSh269,000
|Togo
|N/A
|€8.00
|€11.00
|N/A
|€84.00
|€114.99
|Tonga
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Trinidad and Tobago
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Tunisia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Turkmenistan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Uganda
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Uruguay
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Uzbekistan
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Vanuatu
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Vatican City
|N/A
|€8.00
|€11.00
|N/A
|€84.00
|€114.99
|Venezuela
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Vietnam
|259,000 ₫
|189,000 ₫
|259,000 ₫
|2,699,000 ₫
|1,990,000 ₫
|2,699,000 ₫
|Yemen
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Zambia
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
|Zimbabwe
|$11.00
|$8.00
|$11.00
|$114.99
|$84.00
|$114.99
X has also launched a new service --Verified Organizations --for businesses, governments and nonprofits on X. "...comes with a gold or grey checkmark, affiliate badges, premium support, impersonation defense and more features for organizations. Learn more about Verified Organizations here, sais X.
