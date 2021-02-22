Xiaomi unveils Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) in India

Xiaomi has finally launched two new audio products in India which include Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W).

While the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro is priced at Rs 1,799 in both Black and Blue colours from 1 PM today from the Mi Store website, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) is priced at Rs 2,499 which comes in the same Black and Blue colour models.

In terms of features, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro is IPX5 splash resistant and has a micro-USB charging port and is claimed to charge from zero to full in approximately 1.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and has a wireless range of 10 meters (without obstacles). It packs a 150mAh battery capacity that can deliver around 20 hours of music playback and the product is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro comes with Google Assistant and Siri. The new neckband has a 10mm bass driver along with dual noise cancellation including ANC and ENC.

On the other hand, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and is IPX7 water-resistant. It also has a 2x8W audio output and a frequency range of 80Hz to 20KHz. It also packs a 2600mAh battery that is claimed to charge from zero to full in approximately 4 hours and deliver around 13 hours of playback time (at 50% volume). It supports Android, iOS and Windows devices and has a TWS mode as well that connects two Mi Portable Bluetooth Speakers.

It has buttons to control the audio playback and can pause music automatically during an incoming call. You can choose to pick it up or reject it using the play/pause button. The portable Bluetooth speaker has Dual-EQ modes - Normal and Deep Bass.