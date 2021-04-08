Yahoo Answers lost to Google answers, shutting down permanently after 16 years in service

New Delhi: Yahoo Answers will shut down permanently on May 4. Yahoo Answers which has been operating since 2005, is one of the longest running web Q&A platforms.

Yahoo, which is now part of Verizon Media Group, announced the change at the top of the Yahoo Answers homepage.

Users will have to request their data until June 30 or it will be inaccessible after that. Users will no longer be able to post any new questions or answers from April 20, however if they would like to download a copy of their questions and answers, they can do this by signing into Privacy Dashboard and requesting a download, The Verge has reported .

Users can do this till June 30, 2021 after which their Yahoo Answers data will be securely deleted and no longer available.

Yahoo Answers bidding adieu also apparently makes it clear that it has lost to Google answers. Products like Google has changed how people used the internet. Meanwhile, other popular platforms like Reddit and Quora are still providing the same forum where people can discuss their Q&As.

