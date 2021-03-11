हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google pay

Good news for Google Pay users in India, now you can delete transaction history

The users can now view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they don't want used to personalise their Google Pay experience, by visiting account.google.com.

Good news for Google Pay users in India, now you can delete transaction history

New Delhi: In a fresh bid to secure Google Pay users in India, the company on Thursday announced more choices and controls to manage transaction data on the digital payments platform.

The users can now view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they don't want used to personalise their Google Pay experience, by visiting account.google.com.

From next week, Google Pay app settings will provide users with more controls to decide how their Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app.

"All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app," Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President-Product, Google Pay, said in a statement.

Turning on "Personalisation within Google Pay'' will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay.

For example, the users receive more relevant offers and rewards based on their activity within Google Pay, including transaction history.

"Even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well -- only without personalization," Kenghe said.

The users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference.

Live TV

#mute

"Your personal information is never sold to anyone and your transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads," the company said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google payAndroidCompetition Commission of India
Next
Story

Don't want to disclose your Aadhaar number? No problem, here's how to use Virtual ID instead

Must Watch

PT4M

Bollywood Breaking: Ranveer and Deepika's Buss it challenge