You won’t be able to use call recording apps on Android phones, here’s why

New Delhi: Google is all set to implement a new policy that will lead to the removal of all third-party apps offering call recording features from the Play Store. The tech giant had removed the call recording facility by default with its Android 10 operating system.

According to media reports, Google’s new policy will come into action on May 11. As part of the upcoming policy, Google will prevent third-party apps on Play Store from using the Accessibility API that is used for recording the call audio stream.

Google pointed out that the Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording. The new changes are said to improve user privacy and security.

Android users, however, will still be able to use call recording features via pre-installed apps. Google will allow such system apps to continue using the Accessibility API that will help users in recording their phone calls.

For instance, Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones will continue to offer call recording features to their customers with their dialers. However, users won’t be able to download third-party apps offering recording features.

According to a report by Android Authority, the feature in Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones is considered by Google as a native call recording functionality.

In a developer webinar, a Google presenter pointed out that if the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream. “It will not be in violation,” the presenter added. Also Read: SBI customers, ALERT: Bank urges customers not to pick calls from THESE numbers

In the past, several call recording apps have flagged user privacy and security issues. For instance, an app called “Call Recorder" exposed thousands of conversations of its users, TechCrunch had reported in March 2021. Also Read: Markets rally for 2nd day: Sensex jumps 874 points; Nifty tests 17,400

Live TV

#mute