New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday (April 20), urged its crores of banking customers not to respond to calls from select numbers that are allegedly involved in phishing scams. The largest public lender also asked its customers not to click on phishing links for KYC updates.

With the rising number of fraud cases, SBI is also ramping up its efforts to protect the hard-earned money of its customers. The latest message from the bank is also aimed at ensuring the safety of its customers.

Taking it to microblogging platform Twitter, the State Bank of India said, “Do not engage with these numbers and don’t click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI.”

The bank also pointed out two phone numbers that could be involved in phishing scams. Customers of the bank are receiving calls from these mobile numbers. “SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link”, the bank said in its tweet.

In the past few months, especially after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of banking frauds has shot up in India and other parts of the world. According to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India reported a total of 4,071 fraud cases between April and September 2021.

Fraudsters are deploying newer modus operands to loot the bank accounts of innocuous customers. Also Read: Markets rally for 2nd day: Sensex jumps 874 points; Nifty tests 17,400

SBI urges its customers to report phishing emails received in their email accounts. “If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in”, the bank had said in its mail. Also Read: HDFC Bank announces big plans for Uttar Pradesh, targets 150 new branches, 1,000 jobs

