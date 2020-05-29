Your WhatsApp account could be under threat! Scammers out there to steal info from your account

New Delhi: In the computing day and age, scammers have time and again tried to invade into a lot of your essential list –ranging from your social media accounts, your messaging apps, your financial holdings and a lot more.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has seen a lot of such scammers trying to invade your crucial details in some form or the other. The recent one being a scam where the scammers pose as an official point of WhatsApp contact and try to steal your vital details.

These scamster pose as WhatsApp's technical staff and ask your to share your verification keys. The users of WhatsApp in many cases are duped because the account uses a WhatsApp logo as its profile image.

However, it must be borne in mind that WhatsApp teams do not use the app to connect with their customers.

You should infact use social media platforms for public updates, like Facebook or the company's official site.