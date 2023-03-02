topStoriesenglish2578800
NEAL MOHAN

Youtube Ceo Neal Mohan Pens First Letter, To Help Creators Make More Money

This year, Mohan said he will meet even more creators in person and hearing "how we can support them on YouTube".

Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:46 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube's new boss Neal Mohan on Wednesday wrote his first letter to creators, supporting their success and helping them make more money, along with building for the YouTube of the future.

Mohan, who replaced YouTube's long-time CEO Susan Wojcicki last month, said they are providing more opportunities for creators outside of ads by expanding "our subscriptions business, investing in shopping, and continually improving our paid digital goods offerings".

"More than six million viewers paid for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022 -- an increase of over 20 per cent from the prior year," Mohan said.

This year, Mohan said he will meet even more creators in person and hearing "how we can support them on YouTube".

"Creator feedback is a key part of how we develop products, like a feature that lets creators reach new audiences by adding language tracks to their videos," he noted.

Mohan said the company is investing in the features and experiences that will make YouTube a great home for viewers and creators now and in the future, from doubling down on streaming and connected TV to unlocking unparalleled creative potential.

