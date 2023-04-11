topStoriesenglish2593652
YouTube Suffers Global Outage, Video Streaming Service Unavailable For Most Users

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. 

Apr 11, 2023

New Delhi: YouTube videos were not accessible for several users worldwide on Tuesday. Downdetector, that tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform has also confirmed that the video streaming service has been hit.

“User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/youtube/ RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown,” tweeted Downdetector.

Google-owned Youtube Monday started rolling out a 'sleep timer' feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music. The sleep timer feature could be useful for those who like to fall asleep while listening to music.

The benefit of the sleep timer feature is that the music player can automatically stop playing after a while so that users do not have to worry about the continuous playback of music on the earphones or speakers when falling asleep.

