Narayanpet

10 dead, 1 injured after wall collapses in Marikal in Telangana's Narayanpet

Some people are still trapped under debris, said the police.

10 dead, 1 injured after wall collapses in Marikal in Telangana&#039;s Narayanpet
Representational image

Hyderabad: Ten labourers, including women, died while one sustained critical injuries after a wall collapsed in Marikal village in Telangana's Narayanpet on Wednesday morning.

A huge mound of mud fell those present at the worksite following which the workers were buried alive. Some people are still trapped under debris, said the police, adding that efforts to rescue them are on. The workers were reportedly digging a channel in Tileru village, about 180 km from Hyderabad.

 

Five deceased were employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

"10 dead and one injured after a wall collapsed in Marikal in Narayanpet. We are shifting the dead bodies to the local government hospital for post-mortem. The injured is also shifted to hospital for treatment," said Narayanpet SP.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident which he described as "unfortunate".

Rao instructed the officials concerned to provide all necessary care to those injured

 

Narayanpet
