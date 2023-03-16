topStoriesenglish2584069
TELANGANA STATE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Telangana State Public Service Commission Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of the OU Bahujan Students Federation held a rally at Osmania University in protest against the leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission`s (TSPSC) exam paper. 

Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) ordered the cancellation of an examination held on March 5, this year in view of a paper leak. The TSPSC said a fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later."Commission after careful examination of FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023.

The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later," read the official notice. Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of the OU Bahujan Students Federation held a rally at Osmania University in protest against the leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission`s (TSPSC) exam paper. Speaking to the media persons at the rally, Student Federation state president OU JAC Kothapalli Tirupati demanded the resignation of TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy.

OU JAC, Kothapalli Tirupati, told reporters, "Junior Engineer and Town planning exam papers were leaked. Many students had been waiting for these exams and studying hard for many years at Osmania University."We came from villages and had been studying hard for SI and Constable coaching, Group 1, Group 2 and others in the hope of getting a job. However, a few rich people bagged these jobs by paying Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh to the TSPSC. We demand that the TSPSC chairman, Janardhan Reddy, resign immediately and all the accused, including Praveen, be suspended.

We also demand that new notifications be issued and the exams conducted again. Strict action should be initiated against those behind the leak. They may even include higher officials," he added.Further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test paper leak case, which was reported on Monday, was transferred to SIT, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Hyderabad police, "The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer recruitment test leakage case reported on 13-3-2023 vide Cr.No. 64/2023 U Sec.409,420, 120(B) IPC, 66B, 66C,70 of IT Act, Sec.4 of Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act 1997 of Begumbazar Police Station, Hyderabad City, is hereby transferred to SIT CCS, Hyderabad City for further investigation under the direct supervision of Addl.

CP Crimes and SIT Hyderabad City with immediate effect. SHO Begumbazar PS and Addl. CP Crimes and SIT will take necessary action accordingly and report compliance."Hyderabad police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in Telangana State Public Service Commission`s (TSPSC) public exam paper leak, officials said on Tuesday.

