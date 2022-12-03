topStoriesenglish
Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain: Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam in 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'

The recent promo also shows Tina Datta explaining why she has not had any selfless equations on the show and uses each of her relations as a deal.

  • Today's episode is going to be a blast as host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam for her comments on Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
New Delhi: Today's episode is going to be a blast as host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam for her comments on Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Salman asks Archana, "Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said 'Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya (take a look at the faces before you make them the queen or king).' Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain (What do you even think of yourself)? For Shalin, you said 'he has a face like a dog'!" The model seems to be feeling guilty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shalin, like always tries to speak in between but SK tells him not to, before finally yelling at him, "I said not now!" Also, today Salman Khan will also be asking the contestants to name the one person they wish to kick out of the house, on this, Archana, Sumbul and MC Stan named Shalin.

The recent promo also shows Tina Datta explaining why she has not had any selfless equations on the show and uses each of her relations as a deal. She said, "I came on Bigg Boss as a contestant, as an individual. So when I got the opportunity, I played like one, and I had to make the best use of it. I told them 'if I am supporting you guys against the common people, I will look at what benefits do I get."

Salman then teases and asks Tina if she was playing the same game with Shalin also.

