Aaron Rodgers always thankful for 'GoT' cameo

Los Angeles: American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the latest celebrity to land a cameo on "Game of Thrones" when he appeared in an inferno scene during "The Bells" episode.

The footballer was seen desperately trying to escape a wall of fire on the Sunday night episode, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of 'Game of Thrones'," he wrote on Instagram after the show aired.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted him among a line-up of archers preparing for battle.

Rodgers appeared in a promo video for the final season, sitting on the Iron Throne and declaring himself "Lord Aaron of House Rodgers of Greenwater Bay, the true king of the north."