Mother’s Day 2023: Shubhangi Atre, Aayudh Bhanushali And Others Share Life Lessons

New Delhi: The bond between a mother and child is one of the strongest, shaping a child's future through her teachings and ideals. As we celebrate Mother's Day, &TV’s artists reflect on the invaluable life lessons learned from their mothers, and how they continue to apply them in their own lives.

These include Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Aayudh Bhanushali, aka Krishna from Doosri Maa, shares, “As the saying goes, "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." My mother is the cornerstone of my life. Her teachings have molded me into the person I am today. Her zest for life is infectious and her positivity is unparalleled; she is the most uplifting human being I have ever known. Her unwavering optimism inspires me to embrace life to the fullest. Our family is united by her selfless nature and her unfailing ability to care for each of us. Naturally altruistic, mothers put their families' needs ahead of their own. My mother is my confidante and my guide. This Mother's Day, I plan to surprise her with a delectable handmade chocolate cake. To my superhero and the ultimate problem-solver in my life, I wish a happy Mother's Day.”

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “During my childhood, I aspired to emulate my brother, but my mother reminded me to be true to myself. She instilled in me the values of self-love and humility, which have been the cornerstone of my life since then. I am indebted to her for shaping me into the person I am today. With her academic background, my mother was strict but affectionate, teaching me the importance of hard work and the value of things. These are the same qualities I am endeavoring to pass on to my own children. On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes to all mothers. Nothing can compare to the boundless love of a mother for her children. We owe it to all mothers for being the responsible adults we are today. Happy Mother's Day!”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Mothers are a source of inspiration, teaching us unconditional love and countless other life lessons. My own mother has been my role model and inspiration, both personally and professionally. She has shown me how to find joy in every situation and has always been my closest friend and support system. She understands me even when I cannot find the words to express myself. When I face difficult moments in life, my mother always offers the right words of comfort and helps me navigate my challenges. She taught me the importance of finding balance between ambition and contentment, a value I now pass on to my own daughter. Since my childhood, I have witnessed my mother confront every obstacle with a smile and hopeful outlook. On this special day, I wish all the incredible mothers out there, including myself (laughs), a very happy Mother's Day!”

