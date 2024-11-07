Amitabh Bachchan Turns Fashion Designer For KBC Junior

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan channelled his inner fashion designer as he styled a hoodie and added a bit of colour to it for the quiz-based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior.”

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: “The hoodie that I designed .. through Macmerise and a bit of colour .. for the KBC jr .. and such a delight to be in their company .. their knowledge their confidence and their outlook and vision .. simply unbelievable ..impressed beyond all ..”

The thespian then talked about picture options with the audience.

“And then at the end of the episode the picture option with the audience .. filled with emotion and gratitude for their reactions and comments .. I am undeserving of such, but it comes with heart and love and I accept it with folded hands.”

On November 5, Big B revealed that he spent his day seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak and the Babulnath temple in Mumbai.

The thespian took to his blog, where he mentioned: “A day filled with religious divinity, prayer and seeking the blessings of the Almighty .. Visits to the temples of Siddhivinayak .. Babulnath and the immense sense of belonging after ..Belief .. May there be peace and love ever.”

The Siddhivinayak Mandir was originally built by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil in November 1801. The temple is dedicated to Ganesha. It has a small mandap with the shrine for Siddhi Vinayak.

Talking about the Babulnath Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is one of the oldest temples in Maharashtra Girgaum Chowpatty area. Shiva in the form of the Lord of the Babul tree is the main deity in this temple. The faithful climb up to the mandir and obtain Darshan of the shivling and obtain blessings of the Lord.

On November 4, the icon penned his thoughts about Diwali indulgence, in which he shared that the “resistance to consumption that was being deliberately avoided, was broken due to unavoidable circumstances”.